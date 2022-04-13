Dustin Poirier thinks the UFC is ‘probably’ sitting him on a shelf for Conor McGregor’s return

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 13, 2022
On Wednesday former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier answered several fan questions on Twitter. Most of those questions centered on who Poirier would fight next and when they might be. Throughout the Q and A Poirier reiterated that the UFC has not given him any insight into his next opponent.

That was when a fan tweeted their thoughts that the UFC was waiting for Conor McGregor to return so they could schedule the fourth fight between the longtime rivals.

And Poirier agreed.

Poirier also spoke on a potential fight with Nate Diaz.

And if he would ever join the WWE.

