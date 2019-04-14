Dustin Poirier tells Khabib Nurmagomedov, ‘Get your s— together, we have a belt to fight for’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 14, 2019
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Find out what Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway said after their five-round war for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 on Saturday. Poirier defeated Holloway in a fight that earned Fight of the Night honors along with the co-main event between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum.

RELATED > UFC 236 championship fights steal the show and the bonuses

Poirier will next move on to face undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to unify the belts sometime later this year.

