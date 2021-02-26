Dustin Poirier tells Joe Rogan it doesn’t make sense to fight Conor McGregor for UFC title

After destroying Conor McGregor with calf kicks at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier is more than willing to run it back again. He doesn’t, however, believe that it should be a fight for the UFC lightweight championship.

Poirier lost to McGregor in their first meeting, but dismantled him at UFC 257, finishing the Irishman in the second round.

Though Poirier is more than willing to face McGregor for a third time, he doesn’t believe that it should be for the UFC lightweight title, if Khabib Nurmagomedov remains retired.

Listen in as Poirier breaks down the McGregor fight and weighs in on the UFC lightweight title picture on a recent Joe Rogan podcast.

TRENDING > Jon Jones shows off massive strength, preparing for UFC heavyweight division

UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor II recap & highlights

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)