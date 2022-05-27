HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier shades Michael Chandler: ‘I’m not talking trash, I’m stating facts’

May 27, 2022
Two men at the top of the lightweight division Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are having a war with words via the media and it’s getting pretty heated.

Earlier this month Chandler says he wasn’t interested in fighting Poirier, due to him not being a draw. This contradicts what Chandler said previously when he was actively trying to fight the former interim champion, and that’s something Poirier doesn’t like.

“Just like when he grabbed the mic after he won, if you really believe these guys, the stuff they’re saying is real, you’re out of your mind,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour. “You think the guy forgot about me? The route to the title shot — Charles is still the champion, I’m No. 1.”

Poirier also commented on the Chandler’s accusation that he isn’t a draw.

“And who is a draw? I’m not that guy to point out and pick on people and do this, and stuff like that, but if we go to the numbers — which don’t lie — you were supporting cast in the last pay-per-view that you fought on,” Poirier said. “… Look at the numbers. What did we sell, six [hundred thousand pay-per-view buys]? What did they sell, over four [hundred thousand pay-per-view buys]? Who is a draw? I don’t know, I don’t play that s*** because I don’t really care, but don’t say stuff that you can find out the numbers and see who is watching more.”

Neither fighter is booked for their next fight, with Poirier itching to get back into the Octagon following his loss to the then-champion.

Poirier says he’s open to fighting Chandler if that’s the name that’s presented to him but ade sure to shade him in the process.

“He came in — he’s never beaten anybody coming off of a win in the UFC!” Poirier said. “He’s been dropped in his last three fights, he’s never beat somebody coming off of a win. What are Dan Hooker’s last five fights and what are Tony Ferguson’s last five fights, the two guys he beat in the UFC? What are their records in their last fights? And I’m not talking trash, I’m stating facts. It’s whatever, I’ll fight him too. I don’t care anymore, just book me something.”

