Dustin Poirier says September is perfect for Khabib fight, UFC unification bout

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Following his win over featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 236, Dustin Poirier is now the interim UFC lightweight titleholder. His next opponent is already set, that being lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov, however, is currently serving a nine-month suspension for his UFC 229 post-fight actions when he ignited a brawl with Conor McGregor and his teammates. He will be eligible to return in July, but the UFC is currently targeting September for the showdown with Poirier.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva: Israel Adesanya crossed a line disrespecting Jon Jones, the best fighter in the world

That’s just fine for Lafayette, Louisiana’s second UFC champion, the first being Daniel Cormier.

“I think September is perfect for this fight. I believe that is when his suspension is over,” Poirier told TMZ Sports. “That’ll give me plenty of time to decompress and then get right back into training camp. It’s perfect.”