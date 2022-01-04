HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDustin Poirier says he’ll fight Nate Diaz within 6 weeks

featuredLogan Paul says Floyd Mayweather is a ‘dirty little rat’ and hasn’t paid him yet

Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren

featuredScott Coker says he would sign Jake Paul if given the chance

featuredDana White responds to Jake Paul’s demands: ‘I believe you’re a cheater’ | Video

Dustin Poirier says he’ll fight Nate Diaz within 6 weeks

January 4, 2022
NoNo Comments

It seems like we might be one step closer to actually seeing Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz in the Octagon together.

According to Poirier, both he and Diaz have agreed to fight and it’s in the works as we speak … and should happen soon.

“Something that got the flame going is a couple of days ago, I got a phone call,” Poirier said during an interview with Teddy Atlas. “I can’t talk about it yet, but it’s a very short-notice thing and something I hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice.”

Logan Paul says Floyd Mayweather is a ‘dirty little rat’ and hasn’t paid him yet

Poirier wouldn’t say when or where the fight would take place but did say, “less than six weeks, for sure.” Perhaps it could be a late addition to UDC 270 which takes place on January 22.

“I don’t owe these guys nothing, it is Nate Diaz – I’m not going to say what card, or a date or whatever, but he got on Twitter talking and everybody is a tough guy on the internet,” he said. “He said something like ‘let’s do it’, and I said ‘okay, I’ll fight you this month’, I don’t know if you saw this – now we’re waiting on him!”

The UFC has yet to confirm or deny a fight between the two is being made so only time will tell to see if the bout actually comes to fruition.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA