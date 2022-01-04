Dustin Poirier says he’ll fight Nate Diaz within 6 weeks

It seems like we might be one step closer to actually seeing Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz in the Octagon together.

According to Poirier, both he and Diaz have agreed to fight and it’s in the works as we speak … and should happen soon.

“Something that got the flame going is a couple of days ago, I got a phone call,” Poirier said during an interview with Teddy Atlas. “I can’t talk about it yet, but it’s a very short-notice thing and something I hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice.”

Poirier wouldn’t say when or where the fight would take place but did say, “less than six weeks, for sure.” Perhaps it could be a late addition to UDC 270 which takes place on January 22.

“I don’t owe these guys nothing, it is Nate Diaz – I’m not going to say what card, or a date or whatever, but he got on Twitter talking and everybody is a tough guy on the internet,” he said. “He said something like ‘let’s do it’, and I said ‘okay, I’ll fight you this month’, I don’t know if you saw this – now we’re waiting on him!”

The UFC has yet to confirm or deny a fight between the two is being made so only time will tell to see if the bout actually comes to fruition.