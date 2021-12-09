HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes says ‘delusional’ ‘clown’ Julianna Pena will regret pre-fight trash talk

Dustin Poirier

featuredDustin Poirier reveals his career plans after Charles Oliviera fight

featuredDominick Cruz says Daniel Cormier doesn’t do his homework before commentating | UFC 269 Media Day Video

featuredSean O’Malley says that he doesn’t pick his fights | UFC 269 Media Day Video

Dustin Poirier reveals his career plans after Charles Oliviera fight

December 8, 2021
NoNo Comments

Dustin Poirier will look to become the undisputed lightweight champion on Saturday when he takes on the sitting champion, Charles Oliveira. But many people are wondering once he gets potentially gets past the champion, what will be next.

He’s talked about moving up in weight to make a run for the title and he’s also hinted at winding down his career.

So what actually is the plan after UFC 269?

“If I can become the world champion Saturday night, I’ve done everything I set out to do,” Poirier said at the UFC 269 media day. “I’ve set my family up. We’re in a good position financially. I have other businesses. I have to check that box. That’s forever. I was saying 25 minutes to make life fair. This is 25 minutes for eternity, 25 until eternity. That’s what this is. You don’t take that away.”

He continued on to explain what would happen if he did become champion.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “I haven’t really looked that far. I have to perform Saturday night and get that belt and then we’ll take it from there. But sitting here thinking about it, you know, I’ll probably defend the belt. I do believe one day I’m going to fght at 170 pounds in UFC. I’m not sure if I’m going to make a title run, a career run. But I’m 32 I’ll be 33 next month. I still feel good. I’m injury free. I feel healthy. So I can continue to do this as long as my body allows me and I feel good. But the goal is just to put that world champion next to my name, and submit that in history. That’s that’s all I’m going to focus on.”

Poirier and Oliveira will face off in the main event at UFC 269 on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, live from Las Vegas, NV. If Poirier wins, it will be his first undisputed title in the UFC. If Oliveira wins he’ll solidify himself as a “true champion” having finally defended his title.

Dustin Poirier: ‘If Conor McGregor’s leg wouldn’t have broke, I would have broke his heart’ | Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA