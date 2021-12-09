Dustin Poirier reveals his career plans after Charles Oliviera fight

Dustin Poirier will look to become the undisputed lightweight champion on Saturday when he takes on the sitting champion, Charles Oliveira. But many people are wondering once he gets potentially gets past the champion, what will be next.

He’s talked about moving up in weight to make a run for the title and he’s also hinted at winding down his career.

So what actually is the plan after UFC 269?

“If I can become the world champion Saturday night, I’ve done everything I set out to do,” Poirier said at the UFC 269 media day. “I’ve set my family up. We’re in a good position financially. I have other businesses. I have to check that box. That’s forever. I was saying 25 minutes to make life fair. This is 25 minutes for eternity, 25 until eternity. That’s what this is. You don’t take that away.”

He continued on to explain what would happen if he did become champion.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “I haven’t really looked that far. I have to perform Saturday night and get that belt and then we’ll take it from there. But sitting here thinking about it, you know, I’ll probably defend the belt. I do believe one day I’m going to fght at 170 pounds in UFC. I’m not sure if I’m going to make a title run, a career run. But I’m 32 I’ll be 33 next month. I still feel good. I’m injury free. I feel healthy. So I can continue to do this as long as my body allows me and I feel good. But the goal is just to put that world champion next to my name, and submit that in history. That’s that’s all I’m going to focus on.”

Poirier and Oliveira will face off in the main event at UFC 269 on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, live from Las Vegas, NV. If Poirier wins, it will be his first undisputed title in the UFC. If Oliveira wins he’ll solidify himself as a “true champion” having finally defended his title.

