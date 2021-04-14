Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 14, 2021
When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out “The Notorious” for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier’s charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd.

“I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans.

“This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.”

Hours after White’s announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn,” the statement read.

“Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it’s a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision.”

