Dustin Poirier receives Jake Paul’s ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain, will auction it for Good Fight Foundation

After Jake Paul previously said he will be sending his $100,000 ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain to Dustin Poirier at the promotional press conference for his boxing match with Tyron Woodley, ‘The Diamond’ officially received the gift.

While Paul did not get his wish of Poirier actually wearing it, he still posted a picture with it and announced the proceeds of the auction for the piece of jewelry will be going towards his charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN

To do something big in Lafayette!! pic.twitter.com/Yp4rd6J5Pl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

Paul responded to Poirier’s tweet with a taunt to McGregor.

Don’t forget to snap the ankle😉☺️ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 16, 2021

Conor McGregor says he had stress fractures before trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

While Poirier defeated McGregor in their trilogy by way of doctor’s stoppage after McGregor snapped his tibia in the final moments of the first round, there is still little to no closure on the rivalry between the two.

The two continued to say disparaging things about one another after the fight and there is even potential for another fight between the two somewhere down the line after McGregor makes a full recovery.

Not to mention Paul also wants his own crack at McGregor in a boxing ring.

Despite the fact that Poirier is auctioning the chain off for charity, one could easily imagine that this is just more fuel for the fire that is the rivalry between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor posts photos to show pre-UFC 264 leg injury