Dustin Poirier predicts that he’ll finish Charles Oliveira in UFC 269 title fight

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier gets another chance at becoming the undisputed champion when he faces titleholder Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 main event on Dec. 11.

Poirier could have fought for the title in his last fight but opted to face former two-division champion Conor Mcgregor in a trilogy match. He defeated McGregor for the second time and now wants the belt around his waist.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier gave his prediction for the championship bout against Oliveira at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas next month.

“I really think I’m going to stop this guy,” Poirier said. “I really think I’m going to stop this guy. 25 minutes is too long to fight with me and not get hit with a shot and not get put in a bad position. I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt. My body feels good. I’m really focused. I can’t wait.”

Although Poirier has held the interim title, he was unsuccessful in the unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in September 2019. Having earned a second chance at a world championship, Poirier on the cusp of making a lifelong dream become a reality.

“These 25 minutes, no matter how much pair or discomfort you’re going through, these 25 minutes are going to last for the rest of my life. And maybe this is the last time I make that walk to fight for a championship,” Poirier said.

“These 25 minutes mean so much to me that I’m willing to push through anything the presents itself in those 25 minutes. I’m ready to go, and I really do believe that I’m going to be the world champion.”