Dustin Poirier posts shadowboxing video: ‘My next performance will be my best’

February 22, 2022
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has been staying fight ready since being offered a short-notice fight against Nate Diaz in early January.

Poirier is coming off a loss to champion Charles Oliveira in his last outing. Prior to the title-fight loss to Oliveira in December, Poirier was riding back-to-back wins over former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

Poirier posted a video shadowboxing to Instagram, and predicted that his next fight will be his best.

“My next performance will be my best. Someone is getting clapped,” Poirier wrote.

