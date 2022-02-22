Dustin Poirier posts shadowboxing video: ‘My next performance will be my best’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has been staying fight ready since being offered a short-notice fight against Nate Diaz in early January.

Poirier is coming off a loss to champion Charles Oliveira in his last outing. Prior to the title-fight loss to Oliveira in December, Poirier was riding back-to-back wins over former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

Poirier posted a video shadowboxing to Instagram, and predicted that his next fight will be his best.

“My next performance will be my best. Someone is getting clapped,” Poirier wrote.

Conor McGregor’s coach doesn’t think bulked up McGregor will fight at lightweight again

Chris Leben still hospitalized, posts video update from hospital bed