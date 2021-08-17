Dustin Poirier on the leadup to UFC 264 with Conor McGregor: “When I looked at this guy’s eyes I just saw a man who was unsure.”

Former interim UFC lightweight champion and current no. 1 contender in the lightweight division Dustin Poirier has kept a rather low profile since his second consecutive victory over “The Notorious” Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

In one of his first interviews since his TKO victory by way of doctor’s stoppage, Poirier reflected on the leadup to UFC 264 on the re-installment of “The MMA Hour”, hosted by Ariel Helwani.

“I felt in the zone, I felt comfortable from the press conference to the weigh-in, all fight week,” Poirier said to Helwani. “When I looked at this guy’s eyes I just saw a man who was unsure. I really felt that.

“And I’m the guy who says stare downs and that type of stuff doesn’t really play a big thing into the fight, you can’t really see. I’ve seen guys look timid at weigh-ins and be a monster the next day, and I’ve seen guys jumping around talking trash with a lot of energy at weigh-ins, come out and fold. So, I don’t take a whole lot of that into the fight with me. But this time I really felt like I was looking at a man who was unsure.”

When Poirier was asked about a potential fourth fight with McGregor, he left the door open, but did not provide a resounding answer.

“We’ll see what happens, Ariel. I’m not sitting back waiting to fight him before time,” Poirier said. “If it makes sense, it comes about, we’ll do it again.”

With a guaranteed title shot and a potential big money fight against Nate Diaz, it appears ‘The Diamond’ is keeping his options open.