Dustin Poirier: Michael Chandler is a ‘dirty’ fighter

After defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 281 on Saturday, Dustin Poirier accused the former three-time Bellator MMA champion of being a ‘dirty’ fighter.

“He stuck his fingers in my mouth to lift my neck to get a rear-naked choke,” Poirier said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Chandler and Poirier exchanged words after the fight. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Poirier doubled down on his accusations.

“I told him (after the fight) this is my house. That’s what I told him. I said this is my house. That’s it. And I told him that he’s a dirty motherf**ker too for putting his fingers in my mouth and blowing his nose,” Poirier said.

During the fight Poirier was calling Chandler ‘dirty.’ Chandler told the media during the press conference that the fingers in the mouth was accidental, but Poirier wasn’t buying it.

“It was definitely intentional,” Poirier said.