Dustin Poirier expects UFC 236 fight of the night with Max Holloway

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 236 Embedded, middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum takes in the view from his balcony. Opponent Israel Adesanya stays sharp by following his coaches’ instructions in the gym and remembering the drudgery of his desk job.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway receives fashion feedback from heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier predicts a Fight of the Night in his UFC 236 main event, then both headliners begin their weight cuts.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier Betting Lines

As fight time in Atlanta draws nearer, check out the latest UFC 236 betting lines. You never know how things might sway as fans and bettors lay their money down.