Dustin Poirier Issues Statement on Injury That Forced Him Out of Nate Diaz Fight

October 12, 2018
Dustin Poirier had been slated to be a part of one of the most anticipated bouts on the upcoming UFC 230 fight card on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden. He was supposed to be fighting Nate Diaz in the night’s co-main event.

A few days ago, however, he had to withdraw from the fight altogether. Poirier suffered an injury that he couldn’t move forward with, so the bout was scrapped. 

Poirier issued a brief statement on Thursday about his withdrawal.

“Small setbacks happen… I’m flying out to Los Angeles next week to get a second opinion on my injury and I’ll have an idea of when I can return to compete. I can’t wait to get back in the Octagon!”

Though he didn’t address the nature of the injury, MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin reported that it was some sort of hip injury, but we’ll have to wait to hear more from Poirier when he learns more about the expected time for recovery.

