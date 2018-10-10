HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier Injured and Out of UFC 230 Fight Against Nate Diaz

featuredDaniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for Heavyweight Title Now Headlines UFC 230

featuredConor McGregor Will Receive Commission Complaint Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredDana White Defends Conor McGregor and All Fighters Trash Talking Opponents

Dustin Poirier Injured and Out of UFC 230 Fight Against Nate Diaz

October 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

The hits just keep on coming for UFC 230, as the co-main event has now been scrapped after Dustin Poirier suffered an injury in training that will force him out of his fight against Nate Diaz.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news on Tuesday evening following an initial report from ESPN.

While a hip injury ultimately forced Poirier off the card, sources stated that the bout with Diaz may have been in jeopardy anyway.

Diaz has been vocal on social media over the past couple of weeks, asking for his fight against Poirier to happen at a catch weight rather than at lightweight and apparently that wasn’t just for the sake of promotion.

Either way, Poirier’s injury ultimately nixed the bout and now UFC 230 is without a co-main event just hours after a new headliner was named between heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.

As of now, there’s no word from the UFC on the plan for a new co-main event for the card and whether or not Diaz would even entertain facing a replacement opponent.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA