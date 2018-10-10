Dustin Poirier Injured and Out of UFC 230 Fight Against Nate Diaz

The hits just keep on coming for UFC 230, as the co-main event has now been scrapped after Dustin Poirier suffered an injury in training that will force him out of his fight against Nate Diaz.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news on Tuesday evening following an initial report from ESPN.

While a hip injury ultimately forced Poirier off the card, sources stated that the bout with Diaz may have been in jeopardy anyway.

Diaz has been vocal on social media over the past couple of weeks, asking for his fight against Poirier to happen at a catch weight rather than at lightweight and apparently that wasn’t just for the sake of promotion.

Either way, Poirier’s injury ultimately nixed the bout and now UFC 230 is without a co-main event just hours after a new headliner was named between heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.

As of now, there’s no word from the UFC on the plan for a new co-main event for the card and whether or not Diaz would even entertain facing a replacement opponent.