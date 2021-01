Dustin Poirier: ‘I’m the Champ’ | UFC 257 Octagon Interview

Dustin Poirier scored perhaps the biggest win of his career with a second-round TKO of Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257. Hear from Poirier inside of the Octagon immediately after.

(Coutresy of UFC)