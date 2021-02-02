Dustin Poirier: ‘If Khabib’s not fighting, I’m the world champion.’

After becoming the first man in professional mixed martial arts to knock out “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, number one UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about what’s next in his career.

“The Diamond” says, while he’s not entirely sure what’s next for him, one thing is for certain.

“I believe I’m the world champion right now,” Poirier said. “If Khabib’s not fighting, I’m the world champion.”

When asked about whether he’d like to be “given” the UFC title, assuming Khabib relinquishes the lightweight championship, Poirier was quick to respond.

“‘Given’ is a word I will never use. I don’t want to be given anything,” Poirier said. “I’ve earned, and I want to continue to earn everything I have.”

When asked about a rematch with McGregor, Poirier wasn’t opposed to potentially having the lightweight title at stake for the trilogy bout.

“I knocked him out, he knocked me out,” Poirier said. “A rubber match, it does make sense.”

When asked about surging UFC newcomer and now number four ranked lightweight Michael Chandler, Poirier has not changed his mind regarding whether or not Chandler deserves a title shot.

“He beat a guy I already beat,” Poirier said. “They’re gonna put him in a title fight? Why wasn’t my fight a title fight just now? I beat the same guy last year.”

Poirier also gave his thoughts on a potential matchup with Nate Diaz, whom he has had a bit of a feud with in the past and who is teasing a return to the octagon.

“Does it make sense in the lightweight division? No. Does it make sense where I’m at standing in the doorfront of a title shot? No,” Poirier said. “Before I move past the Conor trilogy and get too far ahead of myself, I’m open to fights that excite me and this one [with Diaz] excites me.”

Regardless of who is next for Poirier, he made it clear as far as what is next, and that’s a title shot.

“I wanna be the world champ man.”

TRENDING > Joe Rogan: Is Conor McGregor still a UFC title contender?

What’s next for Conor McGregor following UFC 257 knockout loss?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)