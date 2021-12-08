HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘If Conor McGregor’s leg wouldn’t have broke, I would have broke his heart’ | Video

Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate

featuredMiesha Tate doesn’t think Ronda Rousey will ever make a UFC return

featuredLook back at Sean O’Malley’s UFC debut win | Video

Anthony Pettis UFC Nashville scrum

featuredAnthony Pettis bet 10K on his brother Sergio Pettis to defeat Kyoji Horiguchi

Dustin Poirier: ‘If Conor McGregor’s leg wouldn’t have broke, I would have broke his heart’ | Video

December 8, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier looks back on the the biggest wins of his career, including the two over former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

McGregor and Poirier have fought three times. The two first fought at UFC 178 in September 2014 in a featherweight match. McGregor finished Poirier in under two minutes.

The two rematched in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 in January, and the fight didn’t go anything like the first one. Poirier stopped McGregor midway through the second round setting up a trilogy fight.

The two met for the third time in the UFC UFC 264 main even in July. Poirier picked up where he left off in the second fight, but the bout came to an abrupt halt when McGregor suffered a broken let in the final seconds of the opening round.

In a video titled, “Run It Back,” produced by the UFC in the lead-up to Poirier’s lightweight title bout with champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 main event on Saturday, Poirier looked back on the biggest wins in his UFC career and believes McGregor’s was on his way to a sound defeat and the broken leg cut that short.

“If his leg wouldn’t have broke, I would have broke his heart. The fight was bad for him. I was in full control,” Poirier said. “I saw that look in his eyes of desperation that I saw in Abu Dhabi. I was going to knock him out. He wasn’t going to fight five rounds with me.”

Miesha Tate doesn’t think Ronda Rousey will ever make a UFC return

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Miesha Tate is proud of her ‘booty,’ and it took a lot of hard work to get

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA