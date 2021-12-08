Dustin Poirier: ‘If Conor McGregor’s leg wouldn’t have broke, I would have broke his heart’ | Video

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier looks back on the the biggest wins of his career, including the two over former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

McGregor and Poirier have fought three times. The two first fought at UFC 178 in September 2014 in a featherweight match. McGregor finished Poirier in under two minutes.

The two rematched in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 in January, and the fight didn’t go anything like the first one. Poirier stopped McGregor midway through the second round setting up a trilogy fight.

The two met for the third time in the UFC UFC 264 main even in July. Poirier picked up where he left off in the second fight, but the bout came to an abrupt halt when McGregor suffered a broken let in the final seconds of the opening round.

In a video titled, “Run It Back,” produced by the UFC in the lead-up to Poirier’s lightweight title bout with champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 main event on Saturday, Poirier looked back on the biggest wins in his UFC career and believes McGregor’s was on his way to a sound defeat and the broken leg cut that short.

“If his leg wouldn’t have broke, I would have broke his heart. The fight was bad for him. I was in full control,” Poirier said. “I saw that look in his eyes of desperation that I saw in Abu Dhabi. I was going to knock him out. He wasn’t going to fight five rounds with me.”

Miesha Tate doesn’t think Ronda Rousey will ever make a UFC return

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Miesha Tate is proud of her ‘booty,’ and it took a lot of hard work to get