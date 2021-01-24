Dustin Poirier has sights on UFC gold, but not Michael Chandler

Number two ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier gave his thoughts on what could be next in his career after a jaw-dropping knockout of former two-division champion and number four ranked lightweight Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

In an interview with John Gooden, Poirier said he was never concerned with what pound for pound king and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov thought of his performance.

“I definitely wasn’t throwing punches to impress Khabib,” Poirier said.

At the post-fight press conference, Poirier threw out names that interest him for potential match-ups in the future.

When asked about a possible rematch with McGregor, he acknowledged a rematch with “The Notorious” is likely to occur at some point in the future.

“We’re one and one for knockouts,” Poirier said. “You probably have to do it.”

Poirier also name-dropped Stockton’s favorite son (or second favorite depending on who you talk to) Nate Diaz. Diaz and “The Diamond” were initially slated for a bout that fell apart after being scheduled for UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden.

“I’ve always wanted to whoop Nate Diaz’s ass,” Poirier said. “That interests me.”

Dustin Poirier isn’t interested in fighting Michael Chandler

Looking deeper into the lightweight division, Poirier was asked by Gooden about Michael Chandler’s performance in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. He took issue with Gooden’s phrasing of Chandler’s finish as a “knockout.”

“Let’s call that a TKO,” Poirier said. “I saw Conor snooze for a second, that’s a knockout.”

Poirier also mentioned at the post-fight press conference that he does not believe Chandler is deserving of a title shot, suggesting he should fight another top contender before earning a fight with him.

“Respect to Chandler, great win over [Dan Hooker]. But to come in and beat a guy I just beat and get a title shot?” Poirier asked. “[Chandler] should fight Charles Oliveira or something; let Chandler and Charles Oliveira go at it. That [fight] doesn’t really interest me at this point. I’m going to sell hot sauce if that’s the case.”

Despite showing interest in certain bouts, Poirier reiterated that his primary concern is still UFC gold.

“I’d love to be the world champion. I just want to be the champ. I’ve put in all the work. I’ve done everything you can do in this sport except raise that undisputed world title in the air and that’s what I want to do,” Poirier said.

“But we’ll see. I’m not in a rush to fight again. I just want to go home, sell some hot sauce.”