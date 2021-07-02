Dustin Poirier has 12 finishes in his UFC career, watch every one of them | Video

Check out every knockout and submission from Dustin Poirier‘s UFC career so far. From a D’Arce submission in his UFC debut back in 2011, to knocking out Conor McGregor in their sequel fight, watch every finish in between.

Poirier faces McGregor in a trilogy fight in the UFC 264 main event on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Each hold a finish over the other and will break the 1-1 tie in the rubber match.

Watch Conor McGregor knock out Dustin Poirier in their first fight | UFC 264 Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Dustin Poirier finish Conor McGregor in their rematch | UFC 264 free fight