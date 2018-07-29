HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDustin Poirier Calls for Title Shot after Blistering Second-Round TKO to Finish Eddie Alvarez

UFC on FOX 30 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 30 Results: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 weigh-in

featuredPivotal Lightweight Rematch is on Following UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 Weigh-ins

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - UFC 217

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Fires Back at Tecia Torres and The Rest of Her Haters: ‘They’re Just Jealous’

Dustin Poirier Explains Why He Apologized to Eddie Alvarez and His Coaches After the Fight

July 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Dustin Poirier got caught up in the heat of the moment.

That’s the word from the top five ranked lightweight contender, who was seen exchanging words with both opponent Eddie Alvarez and his head coach Mark Henry just seconds after earning a spectacular second round TKO in the UFC on FOX 30 main event.

It all unfolded after Poirier blasted Alvarez with punches to earn the stoppage victory as the teams from both sides flooded in to be the fighters.

It’s unclear what Alvarez and Henry said to him, but Poirier says he was still living in the moment and admitted upset after his first fight with the former champion ended in controversy following two illegal knee strikes that stopped the contest.

In the aftermath, Alvarez claimed that Poirier wanted out of the fight and he quit rather than to continue after he at two illegal knees. That never sat well with Poirier and he let them know about it after his win.

“I was in the heat of the moment and Mark [Henry] came up to me and I kind of brushed him off, which was not a thing to do. I was just heated,” Poirier explained at the UFC on FOX 30 post fight press conference. “I feel like Eddie and his whole team were, they didn’t say anything but they rode with him when he said all that foul stuff about me that I wanted out, that I quit, that I broke. I felt like they’re part of that. If you’re riding with him and standing around him when he’s screaming stuff like that, I don’t like you so much either. So that was kind of the heat of that.

“But I apologized to everybody after we got to the back, to Eddie, to Mark, to all of his other cornermen. I shouldn’t have done that. That was very immature. But I was just in the heat of the moment and I just had some animosity. Some of the stuff Eddie said in the lead up to the fight. I would never quit. I’m a fighter through and through.”

While the fight ended in his favor, Poirier also addressed the illegal shot that Alvarez threw in the rematch on Saturday night that resulted in the fighters being restarted in the center of the Octagon.

As the two fighters were battling against the cage, Alvarez dropped an elbow on Poirier that forced referee Marc Goddard to pause the action and admonish the former champion for the strike. Because Alvarez brought his elbow straight up and straight down in a 12 to 6 motion, the strike was illegal and Goddard issued a warning before standing the fighters up again.

Poirier says he would never go as far as calling Alvarez a cheater but he can’t deny that he’s suffered through two different fouls in both of their fights. Add to that, Poirier says Alvarez twice put his fingers in his ear while they were locked in an exchange on the ground.

“I don’t want to say somebody’s a dirty fighter but first fight you kneed me. Second fight, you try to elbow me illegally and you give me a wet Willy. We’ve got to draw the line somewhere,” Poirier said with a smile.

As far as the stand up then leading to the finish, Poirier brushes off the naysayers who were upset about the referee pausing the fight due to the illegal strike.

“People are always going to point to something,” Poirier stated. “These checks are going to cash and I have another win on my record and another step closer to fighting for a world title. So they can point and say what they want. I’m laughing all the way to the bank and all the way back home to my family with another win that I earned.

“Nothing’s been given. That’s that.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA