Dustin Poirier discusses his UFC 242 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Dustin Poirier discusses his UFC 242 loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during the event’s post-fight press conference on Saturday. “The Diamond” talks about what went wrong, his charity, and what’s next for him.

