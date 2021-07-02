Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor ‘reeks of insecurity’ ahead of UFC 264, McGregor reacts

On July 10, the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is set to take place in a fully packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Of course, just several months earlier in January, Poirier knocked out McGregor at UFC 257 to even their record against one another at 1-1.

The lead up to their second fight at UFC 257 was extremely amicable.

But with plenty of shade thrown from both McGregor and Poirier at one another ahead of their trilogy fight at UFC 264, the leadup is sure to be a bit different.

Poirier is not surprised by this, but he does not know how McGregor is going to get in his head after ‘The Diamond’ knocked out McGregor less than six months ago.

“How crazy can you be? You got knocked out last time,” Poirier said to ESPN. “We put you on airplane mode in front of the world in Abu Dhabi. What can you say?”

Poirier also gave his reaction to McGregor’s tweet, which said “First one to shoots a dusty bitch”, McGregor is, of course, alluding to the first one to attempt a takedown out of either of them in their trilogy fight.

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

“He just said something, ‘first one to shoot’s a dusty bitch,’” Poirier said. “That’s what he said, yeah? Isn’t he the one who’s always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting, when he’s talking about boxing and stuff, right? How about the first one to get taken down’s a dusty bitch?

“This is mixed martial arts, put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.”

McGregor subsequently reacted to Poirier’s analysis of that tweet.

Dustin Poirier has 12 finishes in his UFC career, watch every one of them | Video

Best boxer, my ass!

Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch. https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch!

Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes his prediction for McGregor-Poirier 3