Dustin Poirier Banks Extra Income for Finishing Eddie Alvarez (UFC Calgary Bonuses)

July 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC officials announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday’s UFC on Fox 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 following the event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, John Makdessi, and Ross Pearson received the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the lightweight bout between John Makdessi and Ross Pearson from the preliminary fight card. The two engaged in a slugfest. They stood toe-to-toe and traded shots pleasing the crowd inside Scotiabank Saddledome. After three rounds of bloody violence, Makdessi was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Dustin Poirier earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his main event finish of former champion Eddie Alvarez. The two first met in 2017 at UFC 211 with the bout ended in a No Contest after Alvarez landed an illegal knee. Poirier settled the old score on Saturday by putting Alvarez away in the second round via strikes.

RELATED >  UFC on FOX 30 Results: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The second Performance of the Night was awarded to former featherweight champion Jose Aldo for his first-round finish over Jeremy Stephens in the fight card’s co-main event.  Stephens had Aldo hurt early in the fight, but Aldo surged back behind his head movement and striking.  He delivered a left hand to the body that sent Stephens to the canvas.  A series of punches and hammer fists forced the referee to step in and stop the fight. 

UFC on FOX 30 featured 13 bouts.  Seven fights went the distance, five ended in knockouts, and one resulted in a submission finish. 

               

