Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz rekindle potential fight with back and forth on Twitter

August 12, 2021
It appears no. 1 contender in the UFC lightweight division Dustin Poirier may be interested in postponing his title shot again.

‘The Diamond’ posted a tweet Wednesday calling out none other than Nate Diaz.

Diaz then responded to Poirier’s callout several hours later.

When Diaz said ‘Don’t be scared this time though’, he is referring to the first time they were scheduled against each other.

Back in 2018, Diaz and Poirier were previously scheduled to face off against one another in a lightweight bout at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden, but Poirier was forced to pull out of the fight with an injury.

After Poirier’s first round TKO victory by way of doctor’s stoppage at UFC 264 earlier this year in July, Poirier and Diaz had a similar back and forth over social media, with Nate calling for a fight at 185 pounds.

Poirier responded, welcoming the idea.

Now, after several weeks, the two are still interested in a fight with one another.

While many fans scratch their heads as to why Poirier would be interested in anything besides a title shot, ‘The Diamond’ has now had a taste of pay-per-view points and big pay days from his last two fights against Conor McGregor.

If Poirier wants another one, a fight with Diaz would certainly generate substantial revenue.

