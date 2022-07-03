HOT OFF THE WIRE

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler had to be separated at UFC 276 | Video

July 3, 2022
Former interim lightweight champion and top contender Dustin Poirier and No. 5 ranked Michael Chandler nearly came to blows at UFC 276 on Saturday.

Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns caught the incident on film and posted the video to his Instagram account. In the video, the two had to be kept apart while hurling verbal insults and threats to each other.

“I will f**k you up,” Poirier can be heard saying in the video. Check out the altercation below.

