Dustin Poirier Addresses Potential Fight Against Tony Ferguson, Staying Ready for Title Shot

July 29, 2018
Dustin Poirier knows a TKO win over Eddie Alvarez should earn him a title shot but he also understands that you can’t always get what you want.

With three straight wins over Alvarez, former champion Anthony Pettis and tough-as-nails lightweight Justin Gaethje, Poirier should be sitting in an enviable position atop the contender’s race in the lightweight division.

Unfortunately, Poirier’s win comes at an interesting time at 155 pounds where champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon later this year, which puts every other contender in the division on hold.

Rumors have been swirling that lightweight showdown may happen as early as October and Poirier isn’t ruling out the possibility that he might just stay ready in case Nurmagomedov or McGregor can’t make it to the fight.

“I’m not 100-percent sure. We’ve got to see the timeframe,” Poirier said at the UFC on FOX 30 post fight press conference. “This is a crazy, crazy sport. It might be two completely different guys fighting for that title in October. You never know. This last year has been insane. But hopefully that fight comes together. I don’t plan on taking long. I’m not taking a year off. I’m hitting my stride right now, I’m in my prime. I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt. I want to keep growing on this.

“I do want a title shot, I feel like I’ve earned it. I’m next. I’ve paid my dues year after year in this gritty game. We’ll see. I don’t know the timeframe.”

The only other matchup that would seem to make sense for Poirier if he’s not fighting for the title would be a bout against former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who is coming back from knee surgery earlier this year.

UFC president Dana White said on Friday that he would like to book Ferguson on the same card as Nurmagomedov and McGregor, which might force Poirier back sooner than expected.

“It’s too soon to tell,” Poirier said about fighting Ferguson. “If Dana [White] calls me and we make a deal for the fight, maybe. I don’t know. I’m the best in the world. I can beat all these guys.”

For now, Poirier is excited to spend some time with his family and return home to Louisiana in the immediate aftermath of his win.

That said, Poirier can’t seem to stay out of the gym for too long and he’s never been the kind of fighter to refuse to answer the door when opportunity comes knocking.

“I don’t plan on getting crazy out of shape or anything like that. I’m going to get back to the gym, work on some stuff. I have a bunch of buddies fighting in a couple months back in Louisiana and I want to help them get ready. So I’ll be around,” Poirier said.

“But in a perfect world, which this is not, I would have a full camp and have a fair shake at a title fight.”

               

