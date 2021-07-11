Dustin Poirier addresses Conor McGregor trash talking his wife | UFC 264 Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 11, 2021
Top ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor for the second time at UFC 264 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During the lead up to the event and during the pre-fight press conference, McGregor took aim at Poirier’s wife, Jolie. The Irishman said that she was Poirier’s husband and made other comments about Poirier’s spouse. Poirier addressed McGregor’s tactics during the event’s post-fight press conference.

Conor McGregor: ‘This is not over,’ UFC 264 loss was a ‘doctor’s stoppage!’

