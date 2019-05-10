Dustin Lampros plans to ‘put his pressure’ Colton Minster on at Shamrock FC 318

Looking back over his first year as a pro, bantamweight prospect Dustin Lampros doesn’t have much to complain about.

In three bouts so far, Lampros has managed to pick up all first round finishes, spending just over three minutes total in the cage in his fights.

“I didn’t know what to expect this past year going into this year,” Lampros told MMAWeekly.com. “Things have been starting off well, obviously, just coming off a win in January. Things are looking good so far, but I have my next test in front of me, so we’ll see.”

In the year that he’s been pro, Lampros feels like he’s made a lot of growth, and it’s been paying attention to the small details that have helped add up to the biggest difference.

“I feel even more advanced, I would say,” said Lampros. “With all those fights last year and all that training I think I improved a lot. I think the 2019 version is going to be better; even more measured and patient when I get into the cage.

It’s the little things that are major. Maybe stay on the mat a little bit longer and listen to a veteran share a technique or something that works for him that opens up my game completely or something I needed. You pick up all these new moves and techniques and things you can do inside the cage, and it all adds up.”

At Shamrock FC 318 in St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday, Lampros (3-0) will seek to remain undefeated when he faces Colton Minster (0-0) in a main card 135-pound bout.

“I know he’s tough from what I’ve heard,” Lampros said of Minster. “He gets in there and gets in your face. For me it’s the same, I consider myself pretty tough. I going to go in there, take control of the cage, put my pressure on him and hopefully break him like my last three opponents in the first round.”

For Lampros, for his second year fighting he looks to continue to establish himself and hopefully get an opportunity at the next level before the end of 2019.

“I definitely want to get things going, but I also don’t want to get somewhere too soon and not be ready,” said Lampros. “I hope this is another fight I can get a first round finish, and then maybe one or two more if that’s what it takes to get a nod from the UFC, then I’ll do it.

“I’m not looking past this fight. I’m going to fight this guy like he’s a world title holder and go out and give my best effort and bring this W home, then we’ll move on to what’s next.”