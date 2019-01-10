Dustin Lampros Looking for the Quick Finish at Shamrock FC 314

Looking back on his first year in the pro MMA ranks, bantamweight up and comer Dustin Lampros would have liked to have been more active, but otherwise can’t complain about how the year turned out.

In two bouts in 2018, Lampros was able to pick up two first-round finishes and kick off his pro career in strong fashion.

“Actually I would have liked to had more pro fights that year, but (I missed time) due to injuries,” Lampros told MMAWeekly.com. “Finishing (my opponents) early in the first round is a good way to start my pro career off.

“Nothing really changed jumping from amateurs to pro; maybe just extra time in the cage, but I haven’t gotten to experience that so far. I picked up my first two wins, and hopefully this year I can stay healthy and pick up three, four, five more.”

For Lampros, the decision to make the move to the pro ranks wasn’t predetermined, but came as he felt he was ready to make the move up.

“It was never set in stone for 2018, I just felt like it was that time,” said Lampros. “I understood my body and understood who I was as a fighter, so it was the right time.

“I’m a lot better than I was. It’s just the comfortability; knowing myself in the cage and knowing how I move. It takes a little time to really get that comfortability in the cage. I think that’s the deciding factor in a lot of fights – who is more comfortable in there.”

This Saturday in St. Charles, Missouri, Lampros (2-0) will be looking to remain undefeated when he faces late replacement Adam Stone (0-0) in a main card 135-pound bout at Shamrock FC 314.

“Of course it’s annoying (to have a change in opponent), but at the end of the day I’m going to go out and fight my fight,” Lampros said. “I believe in myself and I know I’ve prepared to go three, five-minute rounds, with anybody at 135 pounds. I’m going keep the winning mindset and go out there and do what I do.”

Having missed time in 2018 due to injury, Lampros is looking to be more active in 2019 and build a foundation for himself to be able to make a step up to the next level sooner than later.

“Obviously I’m not looking past this Saturday,” said Lampros. “I want to come out and get a finish as fast as possible, then I want to go out and finish my next three or four fights this year. After that I would like to look at the UFC.

“If I can stay healthy I’d like to get in three or four more fights this year with Shamrock FC and stay undefeated and hopefully get that call.”