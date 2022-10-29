Dustin Jacoby plans to finish Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 63

Over the past two years, light-heavyweight Dustin Jacoby has had just about a good of a run as he could have asked for.

Following a 2021 campaign that saw him win three of four fights, with one draw, Jacoby has maintained his momentum this year picking up back-to-back victories, making for a streak that has not seen him defeated in his last nine bouts.

“I’m coming off the 2021 Factory X Fighter of the Year, so I wanted to duplicate that achievement and go out and set the standard even higher,” Jacoby told MMAWeekly.com. “I set three goals for the year: have three fights, get three wins, and get into the Top 10.

“Here we are with my third fight. I have two wins out of the way. I’m looking to have a clean sweep. I think I’m going to fall short just outside of the Top 10, but I expect my next opponent (after this fight) to be a Top 10 opponent, and I will be able to complete those goals.”

With his two wins in 2022, Jacoby feels like he’s done well enough in the Octagon to please everyone who has seen him fight.

“I think I’ve been performing well,” said Jacoby. “I think the UFC has been happy with my work. The fans have been happy with my work. It’s been fun going in there not only getting the win but getting finishes, and I’m looking forward to doing the same on October 29.”

This Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jacoby (18-5-1) looks to keep his momentum going when he faces off against Khalil Rountree (10-5) in a main card 205-pound bout at UFC Vegas 63.

“Khalil Rountree is a high level kickboxer but I think it’s about his entire game,” Jacoby said. “He’s not a heavy wrestler, he’s not a jiu-jitsu guy, you know when you fight Khalil you’re fighting a guy you’re going to go toe-to-toe with.

“I think that lines up perfectly with my game. I think I’m better at implementing that strategy than he is, so I plan on going in there and getting a finish on my feet.”

For Jacoby, the coming year is one he which he hopes to make strides up the ladder and cement himself as a title contender if possible.

“Usually my whole career has been to be prepared for the opportunities to come and take them when they do come,” said Jacoby.

“My goal was to have three fights this year, and I’m going to have three, outside of that I would like to get a Top 10 opponent, and then get ready for the Top 10, but if the right opportunity presents itself I plan on staying prepared for any opportunity that comes my way.”

