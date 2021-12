Duško Todorović was hit by car in July, reinjured himself backstage before UFC Vegas 44 fight | Video

Middleweight Duško Todorović revealed that he had been hit by a car and healing before his fight and victory at UFC Vegas 44.

Todorovic detailed the incident and described the injuries suffered as a result during the UFC Vegas 44 Post-fight Press Conference. The Serbian scored a first-round TKO win over Maki Pitolo in the featured fight on the event’s preliminary fight card.

