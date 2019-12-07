HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dulce Garcia ‘ready for whatever comes’ at Combate Americas: Tito vs. Alberto PPV event

December 6, 2019
Following over a decade as a professional wrestler under the name of Sexy Star, flyweight Dulce Garcia made the transition to boxing, racking up five straight wins, before making the move to MMA this past April with a unanimous decision victory over Mariana Ruiz Avila at Combate Americas 35.

Though she found success in both wrestling and boxing, Garcia admits there was pressure to continue that success versus Avila, but she was confident she’d be able rise the occasion for her MMA debut.

“Yes, I’ve always felt the pressure to make my debut, and do it well, but I know myself and know that when I propose myself to do something, I work hard at it in order to achieve it,” Garcia told MMAWeekly.com.

And while Garcia feels an MMA fight is completely different than what she had done before, she was able to handle the situation and was pleased with her performance against Avila.

“I was very satisfied with the reaction of my body to something I had never done before,” said Garcia. “It was the first time I felt I had a fence on my back.”

This Saturday in Hidalgo, Texas, Garcia (1-0) will look to keep her winning ways going when she faces Anali Lopez Fernandez (0-0) in a main card 120-pound bout at Combate Americas: Tito vs. Alberto.

“I must do what I worked in my training,” Garcia said of facing Fernandez. “I’m ready for whatever comes.”

When it comes to her 2020, Garcia looks to maintain her presence in all the sports she’s been competing in.

“My goal for 2020 is to keep fighting in MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling,” said Garcia.

