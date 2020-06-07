Dueling walk-off knockouts top UFC 250 performance bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 7, 2020
The UFC 250 fighters didn’t make it easy on officials to determine the Performance Bonus winners, but that was only because there were so many finishes and exciting fights. Seven of the fight cards twelve bouts ended in a finish.

With so many exciting endings, officials did away with the Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night awards. Each of the winners netted an additional $50,000.

Two of the most spectacular finishes were walk-off knockouts. 

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley opened the UFC 250 main card with a stunning knockout of former WEC champion Eddie Wineland. Not to be outdone, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt put his stamp on his return. He ended a three-fight skid with a crushing right hand that put Raphael Assuncao down and out with one second left in round two.

Aljamain Sterling, also on the main card, etched his name as the rightful top contender to whoever wins the fight between Peter Yan and Jose Aldo on Fight Island in July. The winner of Yan vs. Aldo will take the bantamweight championship vacated when Henry Cejudo retired following his UFC 249 victory over Dominick Cruz.

Sterling assured his spot by quickly submitting Cody Sandhagen right before Garbrandt knocked out Assuncao.

The fourth and final Performance bonus went to Alex Perez, who upset No. 4 ranked flyweight Jussier Formiga in the featured Early Prelim bout.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Performance Bonuses

  • Performances of the Night: Cody Garbrandt
  • Performances of the Night: Aljamain Sterling
  • Performances of the Night: Sean O’Malley
  • Performances of the Night: Alex Perez

