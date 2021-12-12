Drunk Michael Chiesa ‘dragged out’ of UFC 269 after ‘falling on his face’ trying to celebrate Julianna Pena’s win

Michael Chiesa had to be removed from the arena after his longtime teammate Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes to win the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 269.

The No. 9 ranked welterweight tried to make his way to the octagon following Pena’s win but face-planted opening up a cut on his face after having ‘too much to drink.”

UFC president Dana White explained the bizarre situation during the UFC 269 Post-fight Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas following Saturday’s event.

“He [Chiesa] had a little too much to drink this evening. When she won, he freaked out and tried to jump into the octagon and fell down on his face, cut his eye and busted his eye open,” White said. “Then was arguing with the police that he needed to get into the octagon and be with her because that’s his teammate.”

Chiesa was taken out of the arena by security and White spoke with him backstage.

“They dragged him out and got him outside. We calmed him down in the back, and I went back and talked to him for a minute. We’re all good,” White said.

Pena was asked about the incident during the post-fight press conference as well, but said she didn’t know the details of the incident.

“Mike and me started within one week of each other in the gym and we have been grinding in Spokane, Washington since we were babes. Literally, I was 19-years old. I stated within one week of Mike Chiesa and we’ve been grinding for 13 years together,” Pena said.

“This is a big moment for me. It’s also a big moment for Mike. I know he was very emotional,” Pena said. “I can’t speak on anything else that happened. I’m not sure.”

“I love Michael. He knows I love him. I know he loves me, and this win is just as big for him as it is for me.”