Dricus Du Plessis fires back at Israel Adesanya after no-name call-out following UFC 287

Following his UFC 287 win, Israel Adesanya told the media that he would be happy to fight someone who he refused to name. That someone was likely Dricus Du Plessis, who was in hot water after calling himself more African than Adesanya.

The callout included threatening to “drag his carcass across South Africa.”

Now Du Plessis has fired back at the champion.

“So you won’t say my name, that’s smart you better not,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram. “I don’t need your airtime at all, I have my whole continent of AFRICA behind me. Go enjoy your very spectacular victory at home in New Zealand. UFC Africa is far from being done at least another year, I’ll meet you on neutral ground this year and if you still feel so strongly after facing me and I take your belt home I’ll give you another chance to come and try face me on MY HOME soil of Africa. We are Africa we fear nothing and certainly nobody.”

The South African fighter took aim at both Adesanya and Kamaru Usman ahead of his UFC 285 bout earlier this year.

“Did those belts ever go to Africa?” Du Plessis questioned reporters at UFC 285 media day. “As far as I know, they came to America and New Zealand. I’m going to take a belt to Africa. I’m the African fighter in the UFC. Myself and Cameron, we breathe African air. We wake up in Africa every day. We train in Africa, we’re African born, we’re African raised, we still reside in Africa, we train out of Africa – that’s an African champion, and that’s who I’ll be.”

Needless to say, this would be an exciting fight … if it ever happens.

