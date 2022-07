Drake bets $1 million on Israel Adesanya to win at UFC 276

Canadian rapper, singer and actor Drake is confident that middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defeat Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 main event on Saturday.

“I already know what time it is,” Drake told Adesanya in a video call with the champ. “I put a light million up. I wasn’t playing.”

“I had to put a light mil up on my bother. The return on investment is a lock.”

UFC 276 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)