HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Concedes Conor McGregor Gets Away With More Than Other Fighters, but ‘He’s Worth It’

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 NY Presser

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA’

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Press Conference NYC

featuredConor McGregor UNHINGED: Best Trash Talk Moments from UFC 229 Press Conference

Thiago Santos UFC 198 weigh-in

featuredThiago Santos Elbows His Way to a Third Round TKO Over Eryk Anders in Main Event

Douglas Lima Well-Prepared for Trilogy with Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 206

September 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

Following a unanimous decision loss to Rory MacDonald at Bellator 192 in January, welterweight Douglas Lima has been able to spend the remainder of his year recovering and getting ready for the promotion’s upcoming eight-man tournament.

Regardless of the loss, Lima is primed and ready to close out his year in strong fashion, and cannot wait to get back into the cage for the start of the upcoming tournament.

“I wish I could have been a little more busy,” Lima told MMAWeekly.com. “I would like to get in three or four fights a year if I’m healthy. But I have a big fight coming up, a big tournament, and so far things have been going great and I’m ready to go.”

Having grown from one of the sport’s top prospects to a veteran fighter who has won multiple championships, Lima shows no sign of slowing down, and intends to keep things going 12 years and nearly 40 fights into his career.

Paul Daley V Douglas Lima“I feel I’m starting to hit my prime,” said Lima. “I’m 30 years old, and I’ve been doing this a long time, but I feel good. I feel like I’m at my best in my career right now. I can’t wait to show everybody.

“MMA you get older, you get injured, so getting to 40 is not bad. Hopefully I can get to 50 before I retire. It’s been over 10 years, but I still feel young. After all the years of training and fighting I still feel good. I still really enjoy it and I like where I’m at right now.”

On Saturday in San Jose, Calif., Lima (29-7) will square off against familiar face Andrey Koreshkov (21-2) in a main card 170-pound bout at Bellator 206 as part of the first round of the eight-man tournament.

“I’ve faced him twice before and I know what he can do, but the main thing for me is being ready for everything,” Lima said of Koreshkov. “He’s the type of guy that is good everywhere.

“He’s a strong guy and big for the weight class, so I’ve got to be prepared for everything. You never know what he’s going to do. You have to be ready for everything. I’ve prepared and I’ve been training for a long time, so I’m ready for whatever he brings and will have an answer for him.”

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘I Don’t Think Chuck Liddell Should Be Fighting’

While there is an extreme amount of talent assembled for the welterweight tournament, Lima knows he has to take each fight as it comes and first and foremost he has to win on September 29 before he can begin thinking of his next opponent.

“When we first heard about the tournament I looked at each guy to see what’s up, but the main thing is one fight at a time,” said Lima. “In the tournament it’s one fight at a time. You can’t look past anybody. Everybody here is good. It’s not going to be an easy fight here, so I’ve got to stay focused on the fight that I’ve got.

“Koreshkov is next, and after that I think about (Paul) Daley or MVP (Michael Page) because they are on my side of the bracket. But as of right now it’s Koreshkov and Koreshkov only – I have to beat him to keep moving forward – so I can’t look past him.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA