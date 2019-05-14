HOT OFF THE WIRE
Douglas Lima takes the Venom out of Michael Page with KO of the Year candidate (Bellator 221 fight highlights)

May 13, 2019
Knockouts were the order of the day, as Patricio Pitbull exacted a measure of revenge, knocking out Michael Chandler at Bellator 221 to become the promotion’s second simultaneous dual-division champion.

In the Bellator 221 co-main event, Douglas Lima took the Venom out of Michael Page, handing the Brit his first defeat in the cage. Lima landed a brutal low-kick and followed with right hands that put Page out in what is already being considered a Knockout of the Year candidate.

Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull Results

Main Card:

  • Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (28-4) defeated Michael Chandler (19-4) via KO (punches) at 1:01 of round one
  • Douglas Lima (31-7) defeated Michael “Venom” Page (14-1) via KO (punches) at 0:35 of round two
  • A.J. McKee (14-0) defeated Pat Curran (23-8) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Jake Hager (2-0) vs. T.J. Jones (1-1) submission (head and arm choke) at 2:36 of round one
  • Tywan Claxton (5-0) defeated James Bennett (4-2) via TKO (punches) at 2:09 of round three

Preliminary Card:

  • Cris Lencioni (5-2) defeated Adil Benjilany (5-2, 1 NC) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:55 of round one
  • Chris Gonzalez (2-0) defeated Charlie Radtke (2-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Rob Fenicle (2-0) defeated Bryan Bautista (1-1) via submission (heel hook) at 1:42 of round one
  • Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu (10-4) defeated Adam Ward (18-12) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Christian Rodriguez (1-0) defeated Jose Leon (0-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:39 of round one
  • Robert Morrow (29-24-1) defeated James Bochnovic (9-4) via KO (punches) at 1:18 of round one
  • Dave Latoria (0-0, 1 NC) and Jason Belyew (0-1, 1 NC) was ruled a no-contest due to an unintentional low blow
  • Jesse Bazzi (10-6) defeated Joey Diehl (12-10) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Josh Streacker (6-2) defeated Scott Writz (2-1) via KO (punch) at 3:33 of round two

