Douglas Lima takes the Venom out of Michael Page with KO of the Year candidate (Bellator 221 fight highlights)

Knockouts were the order of the day, as Patricio Pitbull exacted a measure of revenge, knocking out Michael Chandler at Bellator 221 to become the promotion’s second simultaneous dual-division champion.

In the Bellator 221 co-main event, Douglas Lima took the Venom out of Michael Page, handing the Brit his first defeat in the cage. Lima landed a brutal low-kick and followed with right hands that put Page out in what is already being considered a Knockout of the Year candidate.

Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull Results

Main Card:

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (28-4) defeated Michael Chandler (19-4) via KO (punches) at 1:01 of round one

Douglas Lima (31-7) defeated Michael “Venom” Page (14-1) via KO (punches) at 0:35 of round two

A.J. McKee (14-0) defeated Pat Curran (23-8) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jake Hager (2-0) vs. T.J. Jones (1-1) submission (head and arm choke) at 2:36 of round one

Tywan Claxton (5-0) defeated James Bennett (4-2) via TKO (punches) at 2:09 of round three

Preliminary Card: