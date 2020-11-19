Done Deal: Conor McGregor reportedly inks contract for UFC 257 Dustin Poirier rematch

WHO:

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

WHERE:

UFC 257

(targeted for UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, but not finalized)

WHEN:

January 23, 2021

WEIGHT CLASS:

Lightweight (155 pounds)

The drawn out process of finalizing the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch slated for UFC 257 has finally come to an end. McGregor’s website, The Mac Life, on Thursday reported that McGregor had inked his side of the deal.

Poirier had already signed his bout agreement several days ago, but it took a bit longer for McGregor’s team to get his pen to paper.

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again,” McGregor recently told The Mac Life. “I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.

“I am also really excited about aiding Dustin’s charity ‘The Good Fight Foundation,’ which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout.”

How Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 developed

Following months of frustration over his UFC scheduling and limitations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, McGregor announced his retirement in June of 2020. He never exited the UFC testing pool, which kept him eligible to return at a moment’s notice.

While he was retired, McGregor teased a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao and then set up a mixed martial arts exhibition bout with Poirier. The exhibition bout was to take place in Dublin in December and also included a promised large donation to Poirier’s charitable foundation.

UFC president Dana White caught wind of the exhibition and offered McGregor an Poirier an official bout in the Octagon. Though they had to traverse a few bumps and boulders, the bout was finally agreed upon and now signed.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier’s first fight

The first fight between McGregor and Poirier took place more than six years ago on Sept. 27, 2014, at UFC 178 in Las Vegas. It took McGregor just 1:46 to put Poirier on the back foot and land a left hook that finished the fight.

That was the third bout of McGregor’s UFC tenure. He would quickly go on to become the featherweight and lightweight champion. His number of bouts inside the Octagon has slowed considerably as his stature has grown.

McGregor fought a blockbuster boxing debut opposite undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather. He lost the bout, which took place on Aug. 26, 2017.

McGregor has fought twice in the Octagon since the bout with Mayweather, losing his bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title from Khabib Nurmagomedov and then stopping Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds to kick off 2020.

Poirier has fought several more times than McGregor since their first bout. He has gone 10-2-1 since, including becoming the interim UFC lightweight champion. Poirier failed to defeat undisputed champion Nurmagomedov when they fought at UFC 254 in September of 2019.

Trending Video > Dana White addresses possibility of McGregor vs. Poirier title fight, Khabib’s status

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)