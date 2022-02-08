Donald Trump weighs in on Joe Rogan controversies: ‘stop apologizing to the Fake News’

Former president Donad Trump weighed in on the controversies surrounding Joe Rogan and his popular podcast on Spotify on Monday, releasing a statement.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in a news release from his Save America PAC. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened.”

Rogan came under criticism for the content of his podcast specifically centered around COVID-19 treatments. Days later a video montage surfaced showing Rogan repeatedly using a racial slur during past episodes.

In response to Rogan’s podcast, Spotify announced sweeping rule changes to deal with “dangerous content.” Rogan apologized to the streaming platform and later released a lengthy video addressing his past use of the N-word on his podcast and apologized for it.

In neither of Rogan’s two videos addressing the controversies surrounding his podcast did he apologize to any media source and he did in fact make the comments that received criticism.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has apologized to his employees for the way in which the Joe Rogan podcast controversy has impacted them, but said he has no plans to drop Rogan’s podcast from the platform. The streaming platform did however remove more than 100 episodes of Rogan’s podcast.