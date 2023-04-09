Donald Trump’s surprise visit at UFC 287 with Dana White

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was a surprise guest alongside UFC President Dana White at UFC 287 in Miami. White posted a photo of himself with the 45th President of the United States backstage on Saturday. The UFC’s head honcho was holding a couple of “gold bars” that read, “UFC 287, Sold Out.”

It shouldn’t be too surprising that Trump is in attendance at UFC 287, as his Mar-a-Lago Resort is only about an hour away from the Kaseya Center, the fight venue. White and Trump have been friends from the early days of the UFC. Trump was one of the few venue owners that welcomed the UFC when nearly everyone else was trying to get it shut down.

The former president has attended other UFC events. He attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York while still in office. Trump was also spotted at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Donald Trump attended UFC 287 despite indictment charge

Perhaps the only surprising aspect of Trump attending UFC 287 is that it so closely follows him being indicted on criminal charges earlier this week in New York. Despite those proceedings, Trump is not known for laying low and avoiding controversy.

To the contrary, love him or hate him, the former president tends to dive directly into any headwinds that come his way. So it isn’t out of character for him to meet with White at UFC 287, especially when the event is essentially in his back yard and features longtime trump supporter Jorge Masvidal.

In fact, Masvidal was shown in attendance at a Trump press conference at Mar-a-Lago during a recent episode of UFC 287 Embedded. The press conference took place on Tuesday night, shortly after Trump was indicted.

Jorge Masvidal beef with Kevin Holland spills into Miami streets

Masvidal squares off with Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event. He is hoping to put on an impressive performance and fight his way back into the title picture. Coming off of three consecutive losses, Masvidal has already put pressure on himself, saying he might consider retirement should he lose. Now he has the former president in attendance to watch him fight.

More photos of Donald Trump at UFC 287 alongside Dana White

