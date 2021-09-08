Donald Trump to host and commentate for Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort boxing match

FITE has announced Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States will provide guest commentary in a never-before-seen live event from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida Saturday, Sept. 11 on pay-per-view and FITE.

Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Undisputed World Champion, Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield makes his comeback fight in a heavyweight battle against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort.

Holyfield, who is considered to be the best pound-for-pound Heavyweight Champion alive today, squares off against Belfort who still holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history. Also featured is Anderson “The Spider” Silva fighting “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz in a professional boxing bout, David “The Haymaker” Haye also making a professional comeback versus Joe “The Billionaire” Fournier followed by Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” said President Donald J. Trump in a press release.

Additionally, performing LIVE between fights will be Brazilian Pop-Superstar ANITTA, Cuban super-group GENTE DE ZONA and Latino superstar LUNAY.