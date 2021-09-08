HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDarren Till reportedly tore his ACL 10 weeks before loss to Derek Brunson

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight press conference

featuredNate Diaz weighs in on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s controversial ring girl comment

featuredDerek Brunson: “I’m doing all this work, I definitely want to be rewarded” | UFC Vegas 36 Video

featuredUFC Vegas 36 Bonuses: Paddy Pimblett banks an extra $50,000 in promotional debut

Donald Trump to host and commentate for Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort boxing match

September 7, 2021
NoNo Comments

FITE has announced Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States will provide guest commentary in a never-before-seen live event from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida Saturday, Sept. 11 on pay-per-view and FITE.

Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Undisputed World Champion, Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield makes his comeback fight in a heavyweight battle against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort.

Holyfield, who is considered to be the best pound-for-pound Heavyweight Champion alive today, squares off against Belfort who still holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history. Also featured is Anderson “The Spider” Silva fighting “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz in a professional boxing bout, David “The Haymaker” Haye also making a professional comeback versus Joe “The Billionaire” Fournier followed by Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.  

Darren Till reportedly tore his ACL 10 weeks before loss to Derek Brunson

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” said President Donald J. Trump in a press release.  

Additionally, performing LIVE between fights will be Brazilian Pop-Superstar ANITTA, Cuban super-group GENTE DE ZONA and Latino superstar LUNAY.

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA