HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredVitor Belfort: ‘Oscar De La Hoya’s the happiest man on the planet right now’

featuredVitor Belfort easily takes out Evander Holyfield in Triller main event

featuredAnderson Silva finishes Tito Ortiz with brutal KO in just seconds

featuredAnderson Silva wants Georges St-Pierre next, if ‘the almighty’ approves

Donald Trump praises Vitor Belfort after TKO win over Evander Holyfield | Video

September 12, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former president Donald Trump served as a guest commentator during Saturday’s Triller Fight Club boxing event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Trump has deep ties to combat sports. Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City played host to some of the biggest fights in boxing as well as several UFC events.

Following former UFC champion Vitor Belfort‘s first-round finish over boxing legend Evander Holyfield in the Triller main event, the former president praised Belfort for his performance. Belfort, a Brazilian by birth, has duel citizenship in Brazil and the United States. As Trump showered him with compliments, Belfort double-saluted 45. Check out the video below.

Anderson Silva finishes Tito Ortiz with brutal KO in just seconds

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA