Donald Trump praises Vitor Belfort after TKO win over Evander Holyfield | Video

Former president Donald Trump served as a guest commentator during Saturday’s Triller Fight Club boxing event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Trump has deep ties to combat sports. Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City played host to some of the biggest fights in boxing as well as several UFC events.

Following former UFC champion Vitor Belfort‘s first-round finish over boxing legend Evander Holyfield in the Triller main event, the former president praised Belfort for his performance. Belfort, a Brazilian by birth, has duel citizenship in Brazil and the United States. As Trump showered him with compliments, Belfort double-saluted 45. Check out the video below.

