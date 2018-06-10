Donald Trump Jr. Congratulates Colby Covington on UFC Title Win

Colby Covington has made no secret of his support for controversial U.S. President Donald Trump. In fact, he has exploited Trump’s name in his controversial diatribes, saying that he wants to take his newly won interim UFC welterweight title and present it to the President on his desk at the White House.

UFC president Dana White has said that he can make that happen, but whether it ever does or not, at least one Trump has already reached out to congratulate Covington on his new gold hardware.

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., commented on an Instagram post showing Covington alongside bowhunter extraordinaire Cameron Hanes.

Hanes commented first, saying, “Damn that belt looks good over your shoulder brother. You turned a bunch of boos into cheers tonight Colby Covington! Congrats! Heal up Champ and let’s get back to running that mountain back home…you gotta get ready for TWood! Oh, and you need to put that belt around Donald Trump’s waist like you promised.”

A short time later, Trump Jr. commented, adding, “Awesome. Well done.”

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if “Chaos” actually does make his way to the White House to meet with the President.