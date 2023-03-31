Donald Trump Indictment Draws Fighter Ire

UFC fighters and other mixed martial artists took to Twitter after the news broke about the Donald Trump indictment. The reactions ranged from supportive of Trump to skeptical of a political machine that appears to target him at all costs to the belief that news outlets are driving America’s problems and division.

Donald Trump Indictment Details

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump has been accused of many things and is currently facing numerous court battles and potential charges. N.Y. District Attorney Alvin Bragg, however, is the first to get an indictment of the 45th president of the United States on criminal charges.

A New York grand jury indicted Trump on charges stemming from a case involving alleged hush money and campaign finances in relation to a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election. Trump was allegedly trying to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair.

The case was heard before a New York grand jury and reportedly involves more than 30 charges against former president Trump. The charges are currently sealed, unknown to the general public.

Fighters React to Donald Trump Indictment

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has long been a supporter of Trump. So it is no surprise that he was one of the first and more notable fighters to chime in on the Donald Trump indictment. His family emerged from a life under an oppressive communist regime in Cuba. Masvidal related Trump’s plight to what his family endured.

Make America great again 🇺🇸 #indivisible pic.twitter.com/WXORUBWeAz — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) March 31, 2023 In a somewhat similar response, though not as directly supportive of Trump, former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields railed against what appears to him to be a target on Trump’s back by the political machine. It should be noted that Shields has often been critical of the former president.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice



The first president to be raided by the FBI



The first president to be indicted by a grand Jury



The first president to be wiretapped by the FBI before taking office



First president banned from social media



They will do… — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 31, 2023

Other fighters, such as Nik Lentz and Sean Strickland aimed their shots at mainstream media and its propensity for headlines and stories that stir the pot or misdirect the focus of the American public.

A crazy woman shot up a school, and then liberals stormed a capital building… better roll out some Trump news to change the narrative ASAP!! 🤦‍♂️ — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) March 31, 2023

The news "Guns kill people, ban guns"



No dumb fucks the news is killing people. You can't post headlines and not expect the crazies to come out



Trump=Hitler



Kids are in concentration camps



Teachers are trying to turn your kids gay



The root killer in this country is the NEWS! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 30, 2023

What Happens Next in the Trump Indictment?

Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on Tuesday, April 4. He will have his photograph (mug shot) taken and be fingerprinted. He will be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday, where the charges against him will be publicly revealed.