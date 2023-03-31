Donald Trump Indictment Draws Fighter Ire

UFC fighters and other mixed martial artists took to Twitter after the news broke about the Donald Trump indictment. The reactions ranged from supportive of Trump to skeptical of a political machine that appears to target him at all costs to the belief that news outlets are driving America’s problems and division.
Donald Trump Indictment Details
Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump has been accused of many things and is currently facing numerous court battles and potential charges. N.Y. District Attorney Alvin Bragg, however, is the first to get an indictment of the 45th president of the United States on criminal charges.
A New York grand jury indicted Trump on charges stemming from a case involving alleged hush money and campaign finances in relation to a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election. Trump was allegedly trying to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair.
The case was heard before a New York grand jury and reportedly involves more than 30 charges against former president Trump. The charges are currently sealed, unknown to the general public.
Fighters React to Donald Trump Indictment
UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has long been a supporter of Trump. So it is no surprise that he was one of the first and more notable fighters to chime in on the Donald Trump indictment. His family emerged from a life under an oppressive communist regime in Cuba. Masvidal related Trump’s plight to what his family endured.
Other fighters, such as Nik Lentz and Sean Strickland aimed their shots at mainstream media and its propensity for headlines and stories that stir the pot or misdirect the focus of the American public.
What Happens Next in the Trump Indictment?
Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on Tuesday, April 4. He will have his photograph (mug shot) taken and be fingerprinted. He will be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday, where the charges against him will be publicly revealed.