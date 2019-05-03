Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 3, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has his fair share of highlight-reel finishes with 27 wins by knockout or submission in his professional career. Check out his top five finishes inside the Octagon. Cerrone faces Al Iaquinta in the UFC on ESPN+ 9 main event on Saturday in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

