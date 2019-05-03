Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has his fair share of highlight-reel finishes with 27 wins by knockout or submission in his professional career. Check out his top five finishes inside the Octagon. Cerrone faces Al Iaquinta in the UFC on ESPN+ 9 main event on Saturday in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta.