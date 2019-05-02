Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s best UFC performances

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 2, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of his fight with Al Iaquinta on Saturday, May 4, on ESPN+, check out some of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s best moments in the UFC. Cerrone made his octagon debut in February 2011 after the WEC was purchased by then UFC parent company Zuffa LLC. He’s become a fan favorite for his willingness to fight often and on short notice.

After losing in a lightweight title fight in December 2015, Cerrone moved up to the welterweight division. In his last outing, Cowboy returned to the 155-pound weight class and earned bonuses for his second-round finish of Alexander Hernandez.

Currently ranked No. 8 in the UFC lightweight division, Cerrone faces No. 4 ranked Iaquinta at UFC on ESPN+ 9 on Saturday in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, as he tries to climb back into the lightweight title picture. Cerrone is betting on the lightweight division to get the elusive UFC championship that has thus far evaded him.

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta

