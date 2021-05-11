Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone will get another fight in the UFC

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has had a legendary career inside the cage, but at 38-years old the door is closing on his time as a competitor.

Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) was scheduled to face fellow veteran Diego Sanchez in the UFC Vegas 26 co-main event on May 8, but Sanchez was suddenly pulled from the event and released by the fight promotion. Alex Morono stepped in on short notice and defeated Cerrone in the first round via TKO.

Cerrone is 0-5 in his last six fights. He hasn’t tasted victory since May 2019. Cerrone had planned to go back down to the lightweight division and he’ll get that opportunity in his next outing.

Despite Cerrone’s recent performances, UFC president Dana White indicated on Monday that he’ll give Cerrone another fight inside the Octagon.

“‘Cowboy,’ again, steps up, Diego falls out of the fight, [and] he steps up and takes a last-minute replacement, co-main event,” White told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “He accepted the Diego fight because they both said they would fight at 170. He wants to move down to 155, and I’m going to let him do that.”

White made it clear that if Cerrone loses in his next fight that he will not be offered any more fights by UFC matchmakers.

White was asked if it will be Cerrone’s last fight in the UFC if he loses, and he responded quickly with, “yes.”

